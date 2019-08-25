6 I've released my first app - A simple app that reminds you to stand up (apps.apple.com)17 hours ago from Adam Allard, iOS DeveloperLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now