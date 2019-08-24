9 years ago Sketch took the torch from Adobe Fireworks, but... (reddit.com)
3 days ago from Daniel Owsianski, Founder @ GetContext.app
I have to agree with this person
Figma converts are insufferable.
We get it you like Figma. Are you also vegan and do crossfit?
We've been testing the use of figma. My biggest problem with it so far is adapting to not having the plugins that I rely on and the fact we can't lock down the components in the way we have in sketch to allow for some flexibility but to not completely ruin the design system by overrides things.
As a not figma convert - in fact quite far from it I wonder what plugins in your specific setup are so crucial to make a difference here. Locking components to me also seems to be pretty crucial in larger projects.
this is so true lol
edit: I like Figma! Just waiting for a TRUE offline mode.
Spoiler: One more migrated. Nothing new there...
and it's super subjective and hyperbolic:
Figma was able to overshadow Sketch in every single way that matters for professional collaborative design
Most definitely not. Maybe for their use case, but I gave figma a chance and it just isn't there yet. The only thing it does really well is collaboration and I don't need that at what I am doing at the moment at all.
I'm pretty sure Sketch didn't take the torch from Fireworks. Fireworks was already on its way out. It took it from Photoshop and Illustrator as a UI tool.
Sketch is good. Figma is also good. Adobe XD seems ok.
Use what works for you and be happy we finally are getting good tools to work with.
