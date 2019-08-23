3
The Dynamic Duo: PM + Design (braze.com)
2 hours ago from Chino Wong, Braze
2 hours ago from Chino Wong, Braze
As a Designer turned into PM I disagree with this article in some things. The friction comes to who decides what the product should be or which approaches has to be done. It is the PM who owns the product, therefore, it is the one in need from the rest of the team with their expertise. The momento you let others take the role of ownership in the min details, everyting crumbles.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now