What tools are best for animating SVG:s?

2 hours ago from , UI/UX Designer @ Äventyret

I'm looking for a tool that generates animated SVG:s from my Sketch vector layers. I have been testing Lottie + AfterEffects, it works - but it's quite a messy process. Is there any tool that is a bit more lightweight and aimed for this specific purpose? I still wanna work with keyframes and such. I appreciete any input! Cheers.