  Nikhil VootkurNikhil Vootkur, 30 minutes ago

    I'm curious as to why the wordmark is not set in Google/Product Sans? It just seems that this could have been an opportunity to make Android's brand more consistent with other Google Products — especially as Google is now focusing more intently on unifying their product suite (i.e. Google Nest).

  Greg DGreg D, a minute ago

    it's an improvement, and it's well done, but it's also very close to spotify imo

  R. KamushkenR. Kamushken, 1 minute ago

    is it just a brand retouch or something new to UI ?

  ChrisArchitec t, 1 minute ago

    colour change? hmm It's not easy being green

