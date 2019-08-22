A Brand is not a Logo

The term logo stands short of the actual word, logotype. In Slangbusted terminology, it is a trademark for a custom lettered word. 'Logo' caught on because it sounded cool and was catchy but it actually encompasses much more than that. Trademark is a logo, while the Nike swoosh is a symbol. Both are trademarks, but neither are logos. In a nutshell, what matters is a logo or any type of trademark and the symbolization of it. But this symbol is a mere part of the brand, not the brand itself.