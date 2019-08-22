2
Why editing text is so god damn slow in Sketch?
3 hours ago from Diego Lafuente, UX/UI
This situation makes me desperate to a new level. I use a powerful Macbook Pro, I'm not abusing the CPU or GPU at all, however, when I want to edit text in any Sketch symbol, everything slows down. You can't even type anything that looks like it's 100% locked. Has anyone experienced this? Anyone know how to fix it? Everything I edit is using SF Font, but I tried with other fonts and I have the same issues.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now