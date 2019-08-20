Why is Design Management important?

Increasingly, experienced design directors are joining senior management teams to oversee and build the brand, manage the design group, and identify specialists needed. Companies that value design as a core competency tend to be more successful in their marketing and communications.

Brand identity programs are usually developed by outside firms who have the right qualifications, experience, time and staffing. The biggest mistake that external consulting firms make is not including the internal design group in the initial research phase.

The internal group has insight into the challenge of making things happen. The internal team must have ongoing access to the external firm for questions, clarifications, and unforeseen circumstances.

The external firm should come in for periodic reviews of new work, as well as participate in annual brand audits to ensure the brand expression remains fresh and relevant.

If you think that good design is expensive, you should look at the cost of bad design.