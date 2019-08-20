7 comments

  Erman Ergun, 4 hours ago

    Very cute illustration work overall, I believe you were able to preserve the save the environment vibe going through the entire article. After every paragraph, your illustration work kinda summarizes the words before and that makes the entire guide very easily understandable. I especially liked the upward arrow with the trees just before the"Reasons to go paperless" section :)

    oyku akko, 4 hours ago

      Hey, thanks for your comment! :)

      Greg D, 3 hours ago

        Such a coincidence that the same people who haven't posted on any other thread commented on this one and the last one you all posted together.

  Waeramarth Hai, 4 hours ago

    Elegant! I really like the simplicity of the design and the story-telling. I work from home nowadays, so the woman sitting in front of the window with the cat by her side is way too relatable and definitely gets the message across :)

  Paul Bunyar, 1 hour ago

    I haven't looked at the article yet. I will. But first I would like to respond to the idea that going green means paperless. Your thinking is wrong. It's actually much greener to use paper than to use a lot of technology that cannot or won't be recycled and uses much much more energy than creating sheets of paper. You might take a look at https://twosidesna.org/Myths-and-Facts/

  Jan Semler, 4 minutes ago

    For sure you used paper to sketch it out first... :-P

