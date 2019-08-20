Check out my illustration work for this medium article about going green and going paperless, any feedback? (medium.com)
6 hours ago from oyku akko, UI/UX Designer
Very cute illustration work overall, I believe you were able to preserve the save the environment vibe going through the entire article. After every paragraph, your illustration work kinda summarizes the words before and that makes the entire guide very easily understandable. I especially liked the upward arrow with the trees just before the"Reasons to go paperless" section :)
Hey, thanks for your comment! :)
Such a coincidence that the same people who haven't posted on any other thread commented on this one and the last one you all posted together.
Elegant! I really like the simplicity of the design and the story-telling. I work from home nowadays, so the woman sitting in front of the window with the cat by her side is way too relatable and definitely gets the message across :)
Thank you! )
I haven't looked at the article yet. I will. But first I would like to respond to the idea that going green means paperless. Your thinking is wrong. It's actually much greener to use paper than to use a lot of technology that cannot or won't be recycled and uses much much more energy than creating sheets of paper. You might take a look at https://twosidesna.org/Myths-and-Facts/
For sure you used paper to sketch it out first... :-P
