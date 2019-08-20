2
Show DN: Bloggi – A simple blogging platform (bloggi.co)
1 day ago from Hernán Sartorio, I make web stuff
Hi, as a follow up to my previous post, I just launched Bloggi!
Things are pretty basic for now but I have many cool ideas for the future—I just wanted to launch the simplest version of it and start to get feedback from real users before investing more time on it. So please let me know what you think!
You can also check out the launch post on ProductHunt: producthunt.com/posts/bloggi.
