Hello DN people!

Have you ever been at a crossroad in your design career thinking 'Where do I want to go now? What do I want to achieve? What is my career goal?'

I love, eat, breathe design — it's been a part of me since I was 10 and I have accomplished my childhood dream of becoming a designer. All good, fast forward... I'm a 22 y.o. Product Designer with 4 years worked in an agency, a global tech company, and a startup.

Now I'm freelancing, and I think it's a great time to look at the big picture. Besides loving design so much, I wonder: what could be the end goal of a design career? Is there even such a thing?

I'd like to hear from you:

Did you come at a career crossroad? How did you handle it?

What is your design career goal?

Thanks for taking the time to read this, I can't wait to hear your answers!