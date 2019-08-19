12

What is your design career goal?

2 hours ago from , Product Designer

Hello DN people!

Have you ever been at a crossroad in your design career thinking 'Where do I want to go now? What do I want to achieve? What is my career goal?'

I love, eat, breathe design — it's been a part of me since I was 10 and I have accomplished my childhood dream of becoming a designer. All good, fast forward... I'm a 22 y.o. Product Designer with 4 years worked in an agency, a global tech company, and a startup.

Now I'm freelancing, and I think it's a great time to look at the big picture. Besides loving design so much, I wonder: what could be the end goal of a design career? Is there even such a thing?

I'd like to hear from you:

  • Did you come at a career crossroad? How did you handle it?
  • What is your design career goal?

Thanks for taking the time to read this, I can't wait to hear your answers!

2 comments

  • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 1 hour ago

    The overall theme, stick to your gut and chase what you like to do

    I started out as a CS major and I never took an art class before. However, I knew enjoyed the creativity and wanted to chase it. Took me 3 years to realize it, but I ended up leaving my senior year to go to art school. Seriously the best decision I have made for myself. I wanted and needed that time to learn the basics.

    I thought I wanted to be like Don Draper right out of art school. I had the chance with an ad agency and I realized I reallllly suck at creativity. I'm not an out of the box thinker and edgy marketing wasn't my strength. I had a lot of opportunities to do amazing things in my life that I would never believe I could. However, the constant struggle made it the most depressing time of my life. This humbling experience helped me understand what are my interests and strengths, which was web design.

    The last one was in 2012, just when the term UX was starting to get trendy. I started to work in the web design space and I knew I found my niche. However, my projects started to move from simple sites to complex ones. We never did wireframes, sitemaps, user flows, or even talk to users. I knew there was a better way, so I started to read up and implement UX methods. I wanted to know more but felt like an outsider because I never had an HCI education. I remember applying as a UX intern when I had 4 years of design experience (They laughed at me). I chased jobs to get me in the right atmosphere. Going on my 4th year on my current job and I love it. I learned so much through trial and error.... I don't know what my next step is... however I know what I don't want.

    3 points
  • Mike DelsingMike Delsing, a minute ago

    Previously I have dealt with this problem by getting a new job or new freelance project... but I feel like I'm in a career crossroads still because I want more in my future. Im a web designer, and I know I can make other companies look amazing. My new goal is to start something for myself and make my own company or products look good (while keeping current job).

    My first step is to learn some coding so Im not reliant on anyone else. We will see what I start (online business, drop shipping, youtube, idk)

    0 points