Design recommendations to improve digital payment experience (adilsiddiqui.in)
4 hours ago from Adil Siddiqui, Design Head
Every day we make digital payments on different apps and websites. Most of the business in today’s world rely on digital payments. There are 100s of companies in the Fintech space working towards making digital payments more accessible, seamless, trustworthy and reliable.
In the midst of all the innovation and evolution around digital payments, in my experience, most of the apps and websites miss nailing the last mile of the user's experience of making a digital payment.
The difference between good and great is attention to detail.
I've listed down such small design details and interaction that makes a good experience, great.
This is by no means a comprehensive list. I will keep adding more. If you want to contribute, you can reach me at @designaive
Link to the page - http://adilsiddiqui.in/x/designing-for-digital-payments
