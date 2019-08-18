2
Portfolio feedback <3 [front-end developer]
7 hours ago from Vincent Orback, vincentorback.se
Hello DN! I’ve just launched a new version of my portfolio and would really love to hear what you think.
- Is anything missing?
- What do you think of the copy? (I’m not a native English speaker)
- Is the colored background to dark? Does it feel to "colored"?
Anything at all is greatly appreciated!
