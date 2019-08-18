2

Portfolio feedback <3 [front-end developer]

7 hours ago from , vincentorback.se

Hello DN! I’ve just launched a new version of my portfolio and would really love to hear what you think.

https://vincentorback.se

  • Is anything missing?
  • What do you think of the copy? (I’m not a native English speaker)
  • Is the colored background to dark? Does it feel to "colored"?

Anything at all is greatly appreciated!