Ask Me Anything: @zeldman, here

What would you like to know? What problems do you struggle with in your design life and career? What are your thoughts about web and product design?

Or, you know, just say hi.

Here’s a little something about me:

Designer, writer, publisher, speaker, founder. Principal and Creative Director at Automattic, makers of WordPress.com. Blogging since 1995. Founder: A List Apart for people who make websites (1998), Happy Cog™ studio (emeritus) (1999), and studio.zeldman.

Publisher and co-founder, A Book Apart – brief books for people who make websites. Co-founder, An Event Apart design conference. Author of foundational web design text, Designing With Web Standards, currently in 3rd edition coauthored with Ethan Marcotte, translated into 15 languages.

Host, The Big Web Show podcast (“Everything Web That Matters”). Faculty, MFA Interaction Design program, School of Visual Arts NYC. First-ever inductee to the SXSW Interactive Hall of Fame.

Whew. That was a lot.