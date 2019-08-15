Niching down as a Designer and launching my own site (sumithegde.com)
6 hours ago from Sumit Hegde, SaaS Website Designer
Nice job man. Let us know how it plays out.
Thanks Zsolt!
Here are the metrics so far (launched last week):
Users: 1100
Page views: 2110
Subscribers: 51
Calls booked:1
Projects closed: 1
Will come back with an update in a month :)
That sounds really good for one week! How are you getting the word out?
I got featured on a couple of design inspiration sites like Lapa Ninja and Landing folio, that brought a good amount of traffic.
I also joined relevant facebook groups where my ideal customers hang out and started engaging and creating content there. Getting a lot of relevant traffic from people checking out my profile.
Trying to create and share content everywhere. Writing blogs, posts, Dribbble, Linkedin, Medium!
Impressive stuff, good luck with everything :)
just signed up for the email course :)
Thanks Tyson! Let me know how you like it ;)
