  • Zsolt Kacso, 1 hour ago

    Nice job man. Let us know how it plays out.

    • Sumit HegdeSumit Hegde, 1 hour ago

      Thanks Zsolt!

      Here are the metrics so far (launched last week):

      • Users: 1100

      • Page views: 2110

      • Subscribers: 51

      • Calls booked:1

      • Projects closed: 1

      Will come back with an update in a month :)

      • Zsolt Kacso, 1 hour ago

        That sounds really good for one week! How are you getting the word out?

        • Sumit HegdeSumit Hegde, 27 minutes ago

          I got featured on a couple of design inspiration sites like Lapa Ninja and Landing folio, that brought a good amount of traffic.

          I also joined relevant facebook groups where my ideal customers hang out and started engaging and creating content there. Getting a lot of relevant traffic from people checking out my profile.

          Trying to create and share content everywhere. Writing blogs, posts, Dribbble, Linkedin, Medium!

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 1 hour ago

    just signed up for the email course :)

