Docking stations, external displays for a Macbook Pro

I'm looking for a good way of setting up my Macbook Pro to at least one display, which might become two displays in the future.

From what I've seen so far there are a few lower priced dongle looking things which might work in a pinch but they don't seem overly reliable. On the other end there are the fullblown docking stations which seem way over the top and crazy expensive. I'm currently on a "Macbook Pro (13 inch, 2017, Two Thunderbold 3 ports)".

How is your setup and what are you using? Anything you can recommend?