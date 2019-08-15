3

Docking stations, external displays for a Macbook Pro

I'm looking for a good way of setting up my Macbook Pro to at least one display, which might become two displays in the future.

From what I've seen so far there are a few lower priced dongle looking things which might work in a pinch but they don't seem overly reliable. On the other end there are the fullblown docking stations which seem way over the top and crazy expensive. I'm currently on a "Macbook Pro (13 inch, 2017, Two Thunderbold 3 ports)".

How is your setup and what are you using? Anything you can recommend?

  • Arthur Simon, 1 minute ago

    I think if you are planning on doing a dual 4K display, you might need an eGPU to drive those. The 13" MBP doesn't have a dGPU that can handle those.

  • Diego LafuenteDiego Lafuente, 2 minutes ago

    Indeed. You need eGPU to support 2 4k and the retina of your mbp. Otherwise you will burn your computer and it will have tons of lag.

  • Roy BarberRoy Barber, 7 minutes ago

    I run 3x 4k Screens from my 15" You can easily run two 4ks from the 13" by getting a dongle on amazon that has 3x usb, 1x charging port, 1x network port and 1x hdmi port. Connect that to one of your USBC ports and the other screen to the other one, plug in your charger into the dongle and the hdmi into the dongle then away you go.

    Your non touch 2017 model simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at millions of colors and: 1x display with 5120-by-2880 (5k) 2x displays with 4096-by-2304 (4k) https://support.apple.com/kb/SP754?locale=en_GB

