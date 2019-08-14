[CASE STUDY] Zapier's "Upgrade Your Plan" UX (growth.design)
21 minutes ago from Dan B, Cofounder @ Growth.Design
Not sure I get the whole up & down arrow navigation for the experiments... I feel like I'm missing some slides! But love the redesigns in there!
Thanks for the feedback James. Yeah we're experimenting with inline experiment, but it's quite a UX challenge to balance the story with the analysis. We'll keep iterating! Cheers!
Really like conclusion checklist. I used to take messy screenshots of your past case studies so I did that this time again… until I realized you packaged everything up in a cheatsheet at the end here
That's a good point, maybe I should make that clearer right from the start… sorry about that!
