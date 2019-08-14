10 Most important points of designing identity for a brand

Design is an iterative process that seeks to integrate meaning with form. The best designers work at the intersection of strategic imagination, intuition, design excellence, and experience.

Understand what the brand stands for, what it offers, who its customers are, how is it different from its competitors, and its competitive advantage. It is necessary for the design team to review all internal and competitive audits. Make sure you have a list of the most important applications, so you can test the viability of your solutions in real world scenarios.Show the solution as if it already exists. Will it be a wordmark or a symbol? Will that symbol be abstract? If it's a symbol, what kind of logotype will it need? When is the tagline used? Depending on the complexity of organization, this is the right time to design a logical and cohesive brand architecture for brand extensions and sub-brands. Examine the way the color will function- first looking at top level elements, and then proceeding to look at the whole integrated system. Select the typography. Most brands have 1 or 2 typeface families that are used consistently across platforms. Some companies choose to design their own proprietary font. The visual assets that the brand needs should anticipate content strategy considerations. Determine the type of visuals that will help the company tell its stories. Present each design approach as a unique strategy. Talk about the meaning, not aesthetics. Never show more than 3. The best identity designers understand how to communicate effectively through the use of signs and symbols, a keen sense of form and letterforms, and the history of design.