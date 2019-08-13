2
[Launched] A design system for your emails
21 hours ago from Jeff Doan, Product Designer
Email isn't going away, and most products forget about their transactional emails. This is an incredibly important channel to continue delivering a seamless experience and to help make your product stickier.
Email has always been a passion of mine, and it's led me to build Systemic.
