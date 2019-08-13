Direct mail design 101?

My startup is looking to do some direct mail advertising. There are many companies that do this well and I have personally received some gorgeous bifold and trifold mailers.

My question is: is there resources to help design items like this? Any sort of starter kit? And any recommendations on where to print?

I've looked on USPS' website and am a bit lost. Other resources I've found seem to be outdated (for instance, one says the largest folded self-mailer you can send is 6x9". But I have personally received a 6x10.5" trifold mailer.)

Any resources would be appreciated. Thanks in advance.