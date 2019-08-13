8
Skew for Figma (producthunt.com)
5 hours ago from Eddie Lobanovskiy, creative director at unfold.co
5 hours ago from Eddie Lobanovskiy, creative director at unfold.co
now this is solid content, good job dude
Super simple, super easy, non destructive skewing with live preview!
this is something we've all been waiting for too long. сool as always!
for sure, more advanced skewing is on its way! #staytuned
OMG! Thanks for sharing! I've been waiting for something like this.
you're welcome & enjoy it! :)
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now