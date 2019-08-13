4

Are there any legal implications for 'joke' cookie accept buttons?

Digital Designer

I've seen in a few places cookie popups that have their 'accept' button with text along the lines of 'don't care' or 'whatever' etc... was just wondering if there might be any legal implications for this.

  John Leschinski

    I guess that would depend on if there was a legal requirement in your jurisdiction to have such notices.

