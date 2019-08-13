4
Are there any legal implications for 'joke' cookie accept buttons?
6 hours ago from Charlie Williams, Digital Designer
I've seen in a few places cookie popups that have their 'accept' button with text along the lines of 'don't care' or 'whatever' etc... was just wondering if there might be any legal implications for this.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now