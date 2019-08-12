7
2 comments
Shea Lewis, 44 minutes ago
So how the hell did this get 7 upvotes. DN please add down-voting ya dingle berries!
James Young, 1 hour ago
I fell for this once. basically its a 45 minute class from a visual designer who wants you to sign up for her UX class. It's a pretty uninformed 45-minute infomercial. which I think technically is against the rules... right?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now