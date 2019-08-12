2 comments

  • Shea LewisShea Lewis, 44 minutes ago

    So how the hell did this get 7 upvotes. DN please add down-voting ya dingle berries!

  • James Young, 1 hour ago

    I fell for this once. basically its a 45 minute class from a visual designer who wants you to sign up for her UX class. It's a pretty uninformed 45-minute infomercial. which I think technically is against the rules... right?

