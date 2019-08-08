2
ProtoPie. UI Animation and prototyping course (udemy.com)
11 hours ago from Ruslan Sharipov, UX UI Designer
In this course, you will see all ProtoPie fundamentals so you can start creating your prototypes right away on practice. The course is about 3rd version of ProtoPie but be sure 4th version on the way when I finish the translation.
I've made the video course in Russian but English speakers can also enroll. By the way, note that the English language is not my native :)
