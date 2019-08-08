9 The birth of Inter: How the new open-source typeface used by GitHub and Mozilla came to be (figma.com)2 hours ago from Carmel DeAmicisLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now