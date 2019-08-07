2 I redesigned Wikipedia to be more readable, let me know what you think! (medium.com)20 hours ago from Erik Fanki, UI/UX Designer @ ÄventyretLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now