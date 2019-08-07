React+Framer Challenge V2 (learnreact.design)
Hey DN!
I'm thrilled to launch React+Framer Challenge V2! It's a one-month workshop starting next Monday August 12th. The registration is open right now until the end of 11th.
If you missed Challenge V1, this is a great opportunity to catch up. By definition V2 is better than V1 -- more polished videos, better pace, better structure, a great timeframe that motivates you to learn more, and cool prizes. And you still have the chance to learn for free!
Here's what Kevin, a V1 challenger, has to say:
"I’ve seriously learned 10x more in the last 4 weeks than in the last 8 months trying to learn Framer on my own. " - Kevin Cannon, Product Designer at Pitch
Are you up for the challenge? Join now!
