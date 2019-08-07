My Bachelor Thesis: The public transport of tomorrow

Hello DN,

I am proud that I am able to share my bachelor thesis with you: A user-centered app designed to encourage users to ride public transport more often.

The Bachelor thesis describes the process of conception and design of a user-centered application for public transport. From the definition of the product vision, to the conception and the final design, all steps of a modern design workflow are run through and described.

I gathered a lot of information on the topic public transport by doing expert interviews and hosting a workshop with different users.

You can visit my micro site which I created about my bachelor thesis with reading samples: https://yannicgraeser.de/bachelorthesis (in german language)

or visit my website: https://yannicgraeser.de/ (in german language)

Please leave me your feedback. Thanks for reading and have a nice week!