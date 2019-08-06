5
iAniMagic 2019 Animation Competition (anizone.kdanmobile.com)
1 hour ago from Rosalind Morris, Art Director, Catalyze
Looks cool! Shame I can't create animations using other tool than AnimationDesk though.
Nice, finally a paid competition and not just specs-work.
AnimationDesk is a nice app. Used it myself, now teaching my kids the basics of animations as well.
Heh.. who is going to take his chances in this?
