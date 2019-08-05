4

Is 'Mid'-Boarding a Thing?

Principal Designer, Amplitude Inc.

I heard someone say 'midboarding' today to refer to onboarding that happens after a user has already started to use your app. Just like onboarding guides will show people what things can do or guide them to learn something, midboarding does that but for existing users. Make sense.

Are you using this term at your workplace?

  • Alf SalibAlf Salib, a minute ago

    Have not heard the term before but can absolutely get behind the idea. One thing that comes to mind that I love is how Notion gives you these little visual preview when adding a new content block.

    Totally not in-your-face or invasive, but effectively shows you what the content block you're about to add will look like. It's onboarding that feels like it's part of the product.

    Notion Visual Cues

  • Tristan HarwardTristan Harward, 1 minute ago

    I've never heard the actual term 'midboarding' -- but I like it. We've been talking about the stages of the user lifecycle in a slightly more fine-grained way in our models (see https://www.appcues.com/product-led-growth-flywheel), starting with trying out, moving to learning, then continuous use, moving into the ideal positive advocate state.

    Things that happen in that 3rd stage (users we've been calling Regulars) feel like they fit into that mid-boarding concept. Announcing updates or changes, teaching them appropriately, cueing users toward things they may not be using or adopting, gathering information periodically. Those all feel right as people use an often shifting and changing SaaS product over the long term.

