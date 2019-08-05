Is 'Mid'-Boarding a Thing?
4 hours ago from Tareq Ismail, Principal Designer, Amplitude Inc.
I heard someone say 'midboarding' today to refer to onboarding that happens after a user has already started to use your app. Just like onboarding guides will show people what things can do or guide them to learn something, midboarding does that but for existing users. Make sense.
Are you using this term at your workplace?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now