How do you handle the discrepancy between design and what is actually built?

11 hours ago

I just joined an established team with a working product. The front end is somewhat different from what's designed. What are some strategies to make sure the discrepancy is minimal? If the discrepancy persists, how do you manage design bugs as the software changes and new features arrive?

  • Ben Grace, 1 minute ago

    Personally, I'd add as much value as possible by deciding what are more critical discrepancies. Then I'd prioritize for fixing and explaining to the team why they are important. If there are development challenges to fixes, I'd work with the team to find a path forward. Possibly a shorter term fix and longer term plan. The more trust you build with the full team, the more they will trust you in the future and the more involved you can be when there are potential discrepancies.

