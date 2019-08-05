How do you handle the discrepancy between design and what is actually built?
11 hours ago from Roman Pohorecki, UX designer
I just joined an established team with a working product. The front end is somewhat different from what's designed. What are some strategies to make sure the discrepancy is minimal? If the discrepancy persists, how do you manage design bugs as the software changes and new features arrive?
