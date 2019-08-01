Figma Plugins (figma.com)
41 minutes ago from Thomas Lowry, Designer Advocate at Figma
Hi! I'm Tom, a Designer Advocate at Figma. Want to share that Figma Plugins are live today. You can see whats available so far at figma.com/plugins.
Developer documentation to make your own plugin is at figma.com/developers. With our platform we put extra effort into making plugins easy to build, easy to install, and stable. To read more about that check out this blog post: https://www.figma.com/blog/introducing-figma-plugins/
I'll be around today to answer any questions or comments!
Pssst... it's 404 there: https://www.figma.com/blog/introducing-figma-plugins/
Thanks! We're aware of the problem and should be fixed now.
