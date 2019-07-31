[CASE STUDY] Superhuman's Secret Onboarding (growth.design)
1 hour ago from Louis-Xavier Lavallee, Co-founder @ Growth.Design
Ew, that answer to the low contrast situation. I've always gotten an icky vibe from Superhuman, and the recent privacy drama around them and the answer that it is low contrast to be "sexy" makes me dislike them so much more.
K however are widely used in just about any list based app for going up and down. It's not unique to Superhuman and has been around for a long time. Also the behavior of jumping to another email without going back to the inbox is standard across most email clients I've used, not sure how that is a selling point for Superhuman.
The one new feature appears to be sending by timezone, otherwise it looks like Superhuman is just hype with nothing really behind it. Google Inbox was better than this.
Totally understandable... Let's see how they cope with all of this!
Well done. I'm impressed that they have reps doing onboarding calls like that for everyone… it doesn't seem scalable, no?
PS: I'm curious: is this case study sponsored by Superhuman?
Hey Jerry, I had my doubts as well, but it seems like they plan to scale the 1-on-1 call. They have a lot of side benefits like retention and power usage as explained at the beginning.
Good question! I'm going to add it in the notes, but no the case study wasn't sponsored by Superhuman!
Hey Louis, thanks for the share. It's actually nice to finally what Superhuman is all about. I've been on the waiting list for a while...
Haha don't give up James... I actually got lucky!
I'm curious, after seeing the interface a bit... what did you think?
