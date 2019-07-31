9
We've made a (Kinda) NSFW Design Thinking Card Game (kickstarter.com)
1 hour ago from Ade-Lee Adebiyi, Lead UX/UI Designer
1 hour ago from Ade-Lee Adebiyi, Lead UX/UI Designer
Haha this is great
Hey everyone! Last year we launched our card game for creative badasses thanks to all your help. We're trying to launch an NSFW standalone edition this year via Kickstarter.
Please check it out and let me know what you think :)
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now