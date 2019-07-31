2 comments

  • Banth Boneill, a minute ago

    Haha this is great

    0 points
  • Ade-Lee Adebiyi, 1 hour ago

    Hey everyone! Last year we launched our card game for creative badasses thanks to all your help. We're trying to launch an NSFW standalone edition this year via Kickstarter.

    Please check it out and let me know what you think :)

    0 points