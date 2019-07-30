2 comments

  • Erman Ergun, 16 minutes ago

    I really liked the friendly characters that you used in your illustrative design, also the colors are very well balanced without going overboard. You made a boring topic like esignatures a fun read!

    1 point
  • Waeramarth Hai, 1 minute ago

    Loved what you did with the Contract section. A business guy burdened by the pen due to all the paperwork. As a guy who hates paperwork, that speaks to me in high volumes :)

    0 points