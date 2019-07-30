3
I just designed some illustrations for this electronic signature guide, any feedback? (medium.com)
1 hour ago from oyku akko, UI/UX Designer
I really liked the friendly characters that you used in your illustrative design, also the colors are very well balanced without going overboard. You made a boring topic like esignatures a fun read!
Loved what you did with the Contract section. A business guy burdened by the pen due to all the paperwork. As a guy who hates paperwork, that speaks to me in high volumes :)
