  • rami james, a minute ago

    So I also build in the crypto space (https://get-scatter.com/) and also have recently built an interface for a crypto exchange.

    The thing that I see again and again is a focus on charts and "advanced features" at the expense of ease of use. We have to accept that at some point we will hit the ceiling of available advanced users, and to expand and drive wider use we will have to target everyone else. This means "dumbed down" interfaces that are simpler and easier to use.

    This is not that.

