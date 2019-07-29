Top 10 most deadly CSS mistakes made by new and experienced designers (painlesscss.com)
5 hours ago from Bill Mei, Software Consultant
5 hours ago from Bill Mei, Software Consultant
I don't understand the aversion with the px vs rem thing. Seriously, it's a really minor thing. I never saw anything broken or fugly by using px, I saw thousands of counterexamples by using relatives.
Plus, it encourages the naming scheme, while that technique is already out of date and it's the main reason the websites render 300% less faster and carry so many CSS legacy changes for nothing.
px units are perfectly fine in many situations! I use the title as an imprecise but memorable shorthand for "describe elements in relative terms (brick B should be as big as brick A) instead of absolute terms (brick B is a 200px-by-400px rectangle)". You could make the same mistake using
rem, by saying "brick B is a 20rem-by-40rem rectangle" when brick B doesn't have any relative relationship to the root-em size.
I rolled by eyes at "deadly css mistakes" BUT this article is quite good and outlines some mistakes I have made (that I live to regret) and some others have made that have made me pull my hair out for.
Certainly been in a situation where I have had to try and fix some other's code which was: .main > div .col:nth-child(2) { width: 30% }
...
Indeed it's quite frustrating to see some overspecified selector like
.main > div .col:nth-child(2). It just leads to a specificity war if you try to override it; like stockpiling nuclear weapons, no one wins the war, it only becomes harder to de-escalate.
Yeah I think we all have a few horror stories of HTML/CSS haha
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now