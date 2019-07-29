Interested to know people's thoughts to this Product Design question... (twitter.com)
3 hours ago from Jon Darke, Designer at www.everyinteraction.com
Honestly, I see the team/culture/working environment dimension as being a lot more important than whatever the product or variety of products might be. So I'd hang my answer on that. And you really can't know either going into it. If the team and culture seem cool, I'd be willing to give it a shot.
Not really sure what the question is asking, to be honest. There are too many variables to consider within such a broad question. What do I say to it? Both. Either/or. It doesn't really matter as long as I believe in the product, and whether it requires continuing to iterate and improve it, or working on other connected products.
Want to know where people stand on the 'Grow/iterate one thing' – 'move around and work on a wide variety' spectrum. I'll post the results back here.
