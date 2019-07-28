3
Tokyo subway’s humble duct-tape typographer (medium.com)
19 hours ago from Jonathan Shariat, Designer @Intuit | Author @O'Reilly | Podcaster @DesignReview
Time laps video of him making one of his famous signs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKFgLQVX86U
This is great. I love the shapes he ends up making, I have spent so long in illustrator just to make these shapes he does with tape.
