Turn Sketch files into front-end code automatically (zecoda.com)
3 hours ago from John da Maia, co-founder at Zecoda
Zecoda allows you to turn your Sketch files into front-end code automatically.
We built Zecoda to help accelerate our product development. We are using Zecoda to easily go from a Sketch file to a fully responsive web project. As front-end developers, we often found ourselves demotivated with the design hand-off process. It takes time, lots of meetings and boring back and forth questions. We started to see an uncomfortable pattern when refactoring or reusing old code for new projects to accelerate the workflow.
Sure, there are great software to help us with this problem (looking at you Zeplin) but it still require us to look at each layer or component individually. Not that fun IOHO.
We truly believe automating repetitive tasks is the way forward for software. With this in mind we are fully dedicated to:
We are working hard to launch Zecoda's platform in the next weeks. We’d love to hear from you and get your help to shape our product before we officially launch. Drop us a line at john@zecoda.com with any feedback (or questions) that you have for us.
If you think Zecoda can help your workflow, request early access below.
Request early access: https://zecoda.com/#subscribe
Demo: https://zecoda.com/#demo
Follow our journey: https://instagram.com/john.zecoda
This looks really cool! I have subscribed. Just a heads up though, I think you embedded a wrong demo video on your about us page. https://zecoda.com/about
Hey Tekeste, fixed!
Thanks for the heads up! Hopefully we’ll be able to help you / your team with the platform. Looking forward to show it to you.
