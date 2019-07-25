Fast Software, the Best Software (craigmod.com)
2 hours ago from Craig Mod
2 hours ago from Craig Mod
Speed in software is probably the most valuable, least valued asset.
Agree 100%.
Speed can be a good proxy for general engineering quality. If an application slows down on simple tasks, then it can mean the engineers aren’t obsessive detail sticklers. Not always, but it can mean disastrous other issues lurk.
Lack of speed and unpredictability are such good indicators of tech debt and other issues. I like this article.
Just opening the new file dialog in Photoshop takes seconds.
It’s terrible. Thankfully, there is a setting to switch to the old dialog, if you’d like.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now