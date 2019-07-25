1 comment

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 22 minutes ago

    Speed in software is probably the most valuable, least valued asset.

    Agree 100%.

    Speed can be a good proxy for general engineering quality. If an application slows down on simple tasks, then it can mean the engineers aren’t obsessive detail sticklers. Not always, but it can mean disastrous other issues lurk.

    Lack of speed and unpredictability are such good indicators of tech debt and other issues. I like this article.

    Just opening the new file dialog in Photoshop takes seconds.

    It’s terrible. Thankfully, there is a setting to switch to the old dialog, if you’d like.

