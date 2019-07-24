CREEPY WEBGL ENVIRONMENT/EXPERIMENT

UI UNICORN is a small web design company based in Bolton we are small but powerful! and use cutting edge technologies.

For our re-brand we wanted a unicorn in the scene because of our company name so after a few failed ideas we decided to go with a butcher selling unicorn meal in his cart. We also wanted a dark/creepy scene to maintain our agency theme and our old website.

We used good old blender to create the 3D models and the scene the challenge was to keep file size low but to maintain good quality, we managed to get the main obj file down in size and got it to be served to the user at 2.9MB so basically the same size as a decent video file.

we used the latest webgl technologies to create a 3D scene and to render it in the browser and to create a unique navigation as well as sound experience.

View the site here: https://ui-unicorn.co.uk

