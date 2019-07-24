3
What happened to Sagmeister? (andwalsh.com)
…“PS. As I know everyone will ask! This isn’t the end of Sagmeister & Walsh, Stefan and I will continue to collaborate together through the Sagmeister & Walsh name on art projects like our exhibition and book on Beauty. Stefan does not plan on doing commercial work moving forward.” https://andwalsh.com/articles/all/walsh-agency-has-launched/
