UX designer improving visual design skills.

Those of you that didn't have strong visual design skills, what have you done to get better?

I have a background in design, but my skills have atrophied a bit. Plus, I'd really like to get better at UI design and design systems. I'm starting to explore building up my portfolio in visual design and I'd love to know what has worked in the community. I do have some professional development time at my current job that I may use, if I can find the right structure. I have some ideas, but I want to maximize my efforts.