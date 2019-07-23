Sketch 56 is available now! (sketch.com)
3 hours ago from Alexander Käßner, Interfacedesign Student
3 hours ago from Alexander Käßner, Interfacedesign Student
Personally I think Adobe XD is on the verge of surpassing sketch.
I'm curious. What about XD has lead you to this conclusion?
Sketch is becoming too heavy and with every update I notice the ram usage is going up and up. Sketch is slowing becoming what people hated about ai and ps. They became hammers. XD is what sketch was in the beginning. Again it's just my opinion. I'm not an expert.
I hear that from more and more people. I never had big problems with Sketch, but I also have to admit I have a quite high-end iMac. It's sad to see that Sketch is falling behind.
Also Sketch clearly has to work on the collaboration features! Other apps are better here and even multi platform. Let's see how the new Sketch Teams will perform.
Yes, do enlighten us with your reasonings.
Oh, the feature to make dynamics buttons (Smart Layouts) is not shipped. I'm so fucking dissapointed.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now