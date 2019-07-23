6 comments

  • Ryan W, 35 minutes ago

    Personally I think Adobe XD is on the verge of surpassing sketch.

    • raun harris, 32 minutes ago

      I'm curious. What about XD has lead you to this conclusion?

      • Ryan W, 6 minutes ago

        Sketch is becoming too heavy and with every update I notice the ram usage is going up and up. Sketch is slowing becoming what people hated about ai and ps. They became hammers. XD is what sketch was in the beginning. Again it's just my opinion. I'm not an expert.

        • Alexander KäßnerAlexander Käßner, a minute ago

          I hear that from more and more people. I never had big problems with Sketch, but I also have to admit I have a quite high-end iMac. It's sad to see that Sketch is falling behind.

          Also Sketch clearly has to work on the collaboration features! Other apps are better here and even multi platform. Let's see how the new Sketch Teams will perform.

    • Ryan Hicks, a minute ago

      Yes, do enlighten us with your reasonings.

  • Diego LafuenteDiego Lafuente, 9 minutes ago

    Oh, the feature to make dynamics buttons (Smart Layouts) is not shipped. I'm so fucking dissapointed.

