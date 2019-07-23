6
Greyhound Flowcharts 2 [Free]
3 hours ago from Denis Shepovalov, Craftwork
Hi, guys! Today I'm glad to introduce to you our new flowchart kit. We created it for Figma and Sketch using components and symbols. The pack is consists of 200+ flowcharts in 11 categories to design sitemaps and prototypes for your web & mobile projects.
Features:
- Fully Vector
- 200+ Cards In 11 Categories
- Sketch & Figma Compatibility
- Desktop & Mobile Prototyping
- UX Kit included
--> Get Flowcharts for free <--
Have a great day and have fun!
