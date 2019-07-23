Greyhound Flowcharts 2 [Free]

Hi, guys! Today I'm glad to introduce to you our new flowchart kit. We created it for Figma and Sketch using components and symbols. The pack is consists of 200+ flowcharts in 11 categories to design sitemaps and prototypes for your web & mobile projects.

Features:

Fully Vector

200+ Cards In 11 Categories

Sketch & Figma Compatibility

Desktop & Mobile Prototyping

UX Kit included

--> Get Flowcharts for free <--

Have a great day and have fun!