Can designers help fix the climate?

A couple of months ago I started to take the climate emergency seriously. Instead of just making a few lifestyle changes I decided to use my design and development skills to help with the issue.

This led me to launch The Climate Fixathon (https://fixathon.io) — an online hackathon to help fix the climate.

Since getting involved in this I’ve discovered that a lot of people are enthusiastic about our potential to have a positive impact on the climate issue. However, there are many who think designers can’t make much of a difference. They believe we’re wasting our time, time that could be spent doing something else that helps prevent climate breakdown.

So I ask, do you think designers can help fix the climate? If so how? If not why?