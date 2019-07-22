2 comments

  • Pavel Vlasov, 7 hours ago

    From the beginning of Plant, it was very painful for our users to update Sketch. Due to almost every Sketch update there were changes on the file format and for Plant this inconvenient case turned into a story in the comic in our article.

    This request was a challenge for our team because any changes to eliminate this behavior affected the performance of the entire application. We are happy we are able to bring a solution for our users now.

