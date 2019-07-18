Relate Preview Release
1 hour ago from Eden Vidal, Designer
Hello! I am Eden from Relate - A new kind of visual development environment for creating web interfaces.
You probably think "another design tool," but wait for a sec.
For the last 20 month, we rethought "design-development." We didn't compromise, chose the hard paths by purpose, and now we think we're onto something that is a rock-solid foundation to support the following things to come.
Here's a video showing the core concepts in Relate
Will love to hear your thoughts, feedback, and ideas ❤️
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now