Relate: A visual development environment for designing web interfaces. (preview release)
12 hours ago from Eden Vidal, Designer
Hello! I am Eden from Relate - A new kind of visual development environment for creating web interfaces.
For the last 20 month, we rethought "design-development." We didn't compromise, chose the hard paths by purpose, and now we think we're onto something that is a rock-solid foundation to support the following things to come.
Here's a video showing the core concepts in Relate
Will love to hear your thoughts, feedback, ideas and questions ❤️
