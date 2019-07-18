15

Relate: A visual development environment for designing web interfaces. (preview release)

Hello! I am Eden from Relate - A new kind of visual development environment for creating web interfaces.

For the last 20 month, we rethought "design-development." We didn't compromise, chose the hard paths by purpose, and now we think we're onto something that is a rock-solid foundation to support the following things to come.

Here's our preview release

Here's a video showing the core concepts in Relate

Will love to hear your thoughts, feedback, ideas and questions ❤️

  • Jime JadonJime Jadon, 8 hours ago

    Relate approach is unique, not another design tool combination of design tool and code environment

  • Benjamin ArnedoBenjamin Arnedo, 7 hours ago

    I've been waiting a webflow alternative with not so many ties to the company (own server, own CMS, web-based editor). And the pricing is good!. The only problem I see first hand in the editor is the color of the icons...I would suggest more contrast. Plus, have you considered a night mode? That would be awesome.

    • Mattan IngramMattan Ingram, 1 minute ago

      Same here, I'm also excited for the release of Modulz and Hadron as competitors.

    • volkan cetin, 2 hours ago

      Icons definitely need more contrast. On the beginning, I thought buttons are disabled. I totally agree, its a really good alternative for Webflow.

  • R. KamushkenR. Kamushken, 2 hours ago

    Damn! I can't move objects on the artboard as I want. Personally, this is a significant point stops me from using tools like this.

    PS: You need a better introduction video PPS: Looks like every object is locked and this is extremely confusing

