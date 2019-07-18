Relate: A visual development environment for designing web interfaces. (preview release)

Hello! I am Eden from Relate - A new kind of visual development environment for creating web interfaces.

For the last 20 month, we rethought "design-development." We didn't compromise, chose the hard paths by purpose, and now we think we're onto something that is a rock-solid foundation to support the following things to come.

Here's our preview release

Here's a video showing the core concepts in Relate

Will love to hear your thoughts, feedback, ideas and questions ❤️